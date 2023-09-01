Energy Alert
One dead after car overturns in Missouri

Two were injured and one is dead after a crash on a Missouri roadway.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Two were injured and one is dead after a crash on a Missouri roadway.

According to the crash report, on Aug. 31 at around 10:30 a.m., a 16-year-old girl, whose name has been disclosed, was driving in a 2006 Ford Mustang with Sherkil Reed, 31 of Poplar Bluff, and Whitney Smith, 37 of Qulin.

The report states they were traveling approximately 3 miles north of Oxly when the car ran off the left side of the road and overturned. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

While the juvenile and Smith were buckled, the report states that Reed was not.

Reed was taken by ambulance to Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan, and Smith and the juvenile were taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

