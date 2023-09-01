Energy Alert
Police investigate decomposing body found inside condemned home

By Chris Carter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – The Trumann Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was found inside a home.

According to police chief Jon Redman the unidentified body was found in a condemned home on Rosewood Drive around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Redman said the body had been in the home for a while and a cause of death was not immediately determined.

Redman said the body was sent off to the state crime lab and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back as more information becomes available.

