Police investigate decomposing body found inside condemned home

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – The Trumann Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was found inside a home.

According to police chief Jon Redman the unidentified body was found in a condemned home on Rosewood Drive around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Redman said the body had been in the home for a while and a cause of death was not immediately determined.

Redman said the body was sent off to the state crime lab and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back as more information becomes available.

