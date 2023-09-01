Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after they said he sexually assaulted a juvenile girl.

According to a recent post, officers responded to a call on Aug. 30 regarding a juvenile at an area hospital who they say had been sexually assaulted.

Following an evaluation by medical personnel, the juvenile was taken for a forensic examination and interview.

During the interview, police say the child told them that the caregiver, James Edward Mansfield, 31 of Powhatan, sexually assaulted her during a three-week timeframe. Police say during that time, Mansfield engaged in sexual behavior with the girl, as well as alcohol and vape consumption.

Mansfield was arrested on Aug. 31 and was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Sept. 1, Mansfield appeared before a judge and received a $500,000 cash surety bond.

Online jail records show Mansfield faces charges rape and failure to appear.

