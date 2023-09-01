Energy Alert
Sept. 1: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a cool morning across Region 8, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

As the kids head to the bus, they may need a light jacket.

The rest of the day will be just as nice, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

FFN looks much better this week than last week.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s by the weekend, with small rain chances.

Labor Day does not look too bad, but we do have a 30% chance of rain with temperatures in the low 90s.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A federal judge has stepped in and stopped a new social media age verification law from taking effect. An Arkansas police officer has some advice on keeping your kids safe.

The Natural State is getting more money from the federal government for the fight to stop drug overdoses.

The Arkansas Department of Health has released new information about an E. coli outbreak in Northwest Arkansas.

A Region 8 community shows up to help a teen battling leukemia.

A couple thought they were married in Region 8 decades ago but later discovered that was not the case. We take you to their recent ceremony.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

