Southland Casino donates $150K to West Memphis PD for improvements to city camera system

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Southland Casino Hotel has donated nearly $150,000 to the West Memphis Police Department Foundation to cover the cost of equipment to enhance its citywide camera system and lay the foundation for a real-time crime center.

The “Outdoor Distributed Public Safety Solution” includes six Avigilon LPR Cameras, Avigilon LPR Lane Licenses and other equipment and programming for installation.

“The safety and security of the residents and visitors to West Memphis is vital,” said Osi Imomoh, president and general manager of Southland Casino Hotel. “This donation of cameras to our police department will provide them with the latest in technology to help policing efforts in our community and act as a deterrent to bad actors. We believe this donation aligns with our commitment to be ‘All In’ to help improve and give back to our Mid-South community.”

The donation is Southland’s latest to the city and its police department as part of a longstanding relationship aimed at improving the quality of life in West Memphis.

“I can’t thank Southland Casino Hotel enough for their invaluable contribution to our police foundation,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. “Their support will propel our city’s safety initiatives to new heights, as the funds will be utilized to strengthen our citywide camera system and establish the groundwork for our real-time crime center. This remarkable contribution showcases the true spirit of community partnership as we work together to create a safer, more secure future for all our residents. Thank you, Southland Casino Hotel, for your unwavering commitment to our city’s well-being.”

Brent Bradley, West Memphis assistant chief of police, also expressed thanks for the donation.

“Southland has always supported first responders and often contributes to the safety of our citizens,” Bradley said. “I also want to personally thank Southland’s director of security, Joe Baker, for all the assistance he provides to WMPD. More eyes in the sky are a deterrent to criminals who choose to plague our community.”

Baker said the partnership with local law enforcement agencies is one of the most important tools Southland has to ensure the safety and security of its guests.

“This project will provide the West Memphis Police Department and our security team vital information needed should a criminal act happen on our property,” Baker said. “This system will also alert us to potential bad actors who enter our grounds before they have the chance to commit a crime so we can proactively keep our guests safe. Removing the anonymity of criminals who would potentially target our guests is a powerful tool in incident reduction at Southland.”

