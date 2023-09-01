Energy Alert
WATCH: Convicted rapist, accused accomplices returned to Arkansas

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A convicted rapist who escaped from an Arkansas prison a year ago and his suspected accomplices were captured and returned to Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, Samuel Hartman, his wife Misty Hartman, and his mother Linda White arrived in east Arkansas around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Hartman was serving a life sentence at East Arkansas Regional Unit. He escaped on Aug. 12, 2022, while on a work detail near the facility.

On Tuesday, the three were captured at a motel in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Hartman was interviewed by the ASP Criminal Investigation Division before he returned to Arkansas Department of Corrections custody. Misty and Linda were taken to the Woodruff County Jail.

ASP said an investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

