Wynne School District to enact extra safety measures

As the school year continues, one Cross County school is enacting extra safety measures for its...
As the school year continues, one Cross County school is enacting extra safety measures for its students.(Wynne School District)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As the school year continues, one Cross County school is taking extra steps to make sure their students are safe during the school year.

The Wynne School District enacted a clear bag policy and other safety measures for extracurricular events.

Additionally, the school plans to install metal detectors as well.

The school added that guests with medically necessary items must undergo proper inspection and will be allowed inside following the inspection.

“We believe these security procedures contribute to an atmosphere where fans can enjoy the excitement of high school sports and extracurriculars while feeling confident in their safety,” the school said.

The list of prohibited bags and items can be found on the school’s website.

