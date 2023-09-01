Wynne School District issues new school traffic plan

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - With students heading back to school in their temporary campus, the Wynne School District announced a new traffic plan for the new campus.

The school district urged students and parents to familiarize themselves with the new plan.

Wynne drop-off/pick-up traffic plan (Source: Wynne School District)

People are advised to use the entrance closest to the AutoZone when arriving at the temporary campus, take a left at the cones, and proceed to the end of the pick-up/drop-off line. Make a left, complete the loop by making a right, and continue back through the pick-up and drop-off area.

To leave the campus, turn right and exit onto Falls Blvd by turning right.

These instructions can be found highlighted in green.

Students using the parking lot should use the entrance to the temporary campus closest to AutoZone.

From there, they should take a left at the cones and proceed through the drop-off area before making a right into the student parking lot.

These instructions can be found highlighted in yellow.

