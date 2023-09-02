A-State football gives up 70 points for first time since 1941, loses at No. 19 Oklahoma 73-0

NORMAN, Okla. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football (0-1) surrendered over 70 points for the first time since becoming an FBS program, falling at No. 19 Oklahoma (1-0) 73-0 at Gaylord Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Red Wolves gave up the most points since giving up 69 to Louisiana Tech in 1998 and allowed over 70 points for the first time as a program since falling 70-0 against Union University (TN) in 1941. In that game against Louisiana Tech, the then-Indians allowed 730 yards. The Red Wolves allowed 642 Saturday.

“First of all, very disappointing in terms of the way we competed,” head coach Butch Jones said after the loss. “I thought [Oklahoma] out-athleted us. The speed differential was probably the most glaring I’ve probably seen in my career.”

Oklahoma received the opening kickoff, going 70 yards in 79 seconds, as Dillon Gabriel completed his first of two touchdown tosses with a 10 yard pass to Drake Stoops.

The first drive with J.T. Shrout under center went for a Red Wolves three & out, the ensuing William Przystup punt was returned 82 yards by Gavin Freeman to make it 14-0. The Sooners would tack on two more scores to make it 28-0 after the first quarter.

“When you give up big, explosive plays in special teams, when you can’t get off the field on third down, when you can’t possess the ball, when you have untimely penalties, and dropped footballs, and you have lack of execution in details, those are the things where you get exposed,” Jones said. “We got exposed today, and I am responsible for this. I know the caliber of football team that we played is very, very good. But we still talk about playing to a standard, and we did not play to a high level, to a standard of performance that we talk about, so all we can do is learn from it.”

A-State’s offense did have some momentum-building plays, with the Colorado transfer hitting Corey Rucker for a 28-yard gain in the first quarter, as well as Syracuse transfer Courtney Jackson for a 47-yard pass and catch, but both drives ended with missed field goals from Dominic Zvada. The returning All-Sun Belt kicker missed from 44 and 43 yards out.

One of the more telling moments of the game was in the fourth quarter. After a face mask, Jones was kneeling on the sideline with junior Justin Parks consoling the coach.

I asked Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones about safety Justin Parks consoling him in the 4th quarter. https://t.co/NFuQxNikWj pic.twitter.com/sqCc4OISdd — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 2, 2023

“There’s a lot of players on our team that care,” Jones said when K8 Sports Director Chris Hudgison asked him about the moment. “And that’s the first part. When we got here, we didn’t have very many. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play today. But again it still gets back to pride in performance, pride in your preparation with everything you do.”

In his first game as a Red Wolf, Shrout finished 12-26 passing for 148 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was subbed out with the score 73-0, Jaxon Dailey played the final two drives. Dailey was Arkansas State’s leading rusher, totaling 11 yards.

In total, Arkansas State had 208 yards of offense, 10 first downs, and committed 14 penalties. One of the biggest question marks entering this season involved the offensive line. The Red Wolves did not surrender a sack and only had one turnover.

But the Sooners’ offense had its way. Oklahoma quarterbacks had more total touchdowns (4) than incompletions (3), combining for 30 completions on 33 attempts and tossing for 422 yards. Dillon Gabriel had 308 of those yards with 3 total scores.

“You can’t let one game define who you are,” Jones said, referencing a 70-14 loss to Clemson when he was in his first season as head coach at Central Michigan’s MAC Championship team in 2007. “As unfortunate and embarrassing as this is, how can we learn from this, how can we move forward? That’s the only way I know is to be able to move forward with it, but I’m responsible for it. But I have to give them a lot of credit too, because they’re a damn good football team.”

Up next for Arkansas State will be the Red Wolves home opener. A-State will host Memphis at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9.

