City plans to create downtown overlay district

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould is considering an ordinance to create an overlay district in the downtown area.

The ordinance would allow residencies in the downtown commercial district and historic district areas.

The intent of the overlay district would be to “promote quality redevelopment of the general downtown while respecting the historical character of the downtown area,” according to the ordinance.

The image below shows the proposed boundary of the overlay district:

Miranda Reynolds with Main Street Paragould said the city met on Aug. 28 and decided to fine-tune the verbiage of the appeals process and plan to have those changes before the next meeting.

The city is expected to discuss the ordinance again on Sept. 25.

