Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan

Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Denver Zoo is celebrating its newest, and possibly cutest, resident.

The zoo announced one of its Sumatran orangutans, Eirina, gave birth to a healthy baby on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.

Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.(Denver Zoo)

The zoo says they will be conducting a DNA test in the coming weeks to determine who the proud father is.

There is an extra reason for the zoo to celebrate the newest addition.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their population in the wild is rapidly declining due to habitat loss, illegal hunting and the black-market pet trade.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
This home on Rosewood in Trumann was were the dead body was found Wednesday night.
Police investigate decomposing body found inside condemned home
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County
Crews were called to the 200 block of Cole Drive just before around 7 p.m. for a working house...
Crews respond to Brookland house fire
crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana

Latest News

FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing Gov. DeSantis
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school
A decelerating job market could help shift the economy into a slower gear and reassure the Fed...
Jobs report shows demand for labor is strong
Football Friday Night (9/1/23): EPC beats Manila