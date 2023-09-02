Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Electric scooter recalled due to potential injury risk

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1,...
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooters models.(CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apollo Imports is recalling some of its electric scooters due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooter models.

The affected models were sold between June 2021 and May 2023.

The CPSC said the bolt used to secure the front wheel and suspension assembly can become loose over time and break, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

The commission said it has received at least seven reports of the bolt breaking and three people were injured.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the recalled scooters immediately and contact Apollo for a free replacement bolt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This home on Rosewood in Trumann was were the dead body was found Wednesday night.
Police investigate decomposing body found inside condemned home
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
Two were injured and one is dead after a crash on a Missouri roadway.
One dead after car overturns in Missouri
They got married originally in 1984 in Arkansas. But after they couldn't find their license and...
Buffalo, Mo., couple marries for the first time, again, due to marriage license blunder
A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Stoddard Co. deputy fired, supervising corporal demoted in connection with shooting of dog

Latest News

A 21-year-old woman says she is lucky to be alive after a tornado flipped her car while she was...
‘It’s a miracle’: Expectant mother survives tornado flipping her car on highway
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
St. Bernards Advocates will be hosting its annual Butterfly Release celebration and remembrance...
St. Bernards to host annual Butterfly Release celebration
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden will get a firsthand look at hurricane’s toll in Florida