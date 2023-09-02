Energy Alert
Fishing derby brings young competition

Crowley’s Ridge State Park held a fishing derby for young fishers on Saturday.
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALCOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge State Park held a fishing derby for young fishers on Saturday.

Over 20 children participated in the fishing derby, held at Walcott Lake.

Boys and girls participated, some bringing their own rods to the competition.

The lake is home to catfish, largemouth bass, bluegill, black crappie, and white crappie.

Many of the children who competed were avid fishers, while some competed for the first time.

“Fishing, I just love it cause I can get to cast that out there and there’s that pull on you and just that random jerk makes you smile every time, and who doesn’t like that fish supper?” said Colt McMillon, a 10-year-old competing for the first time.

Prizes were also given out to the children for different categories: Most Fish, First Fish, Biggest Fish, Smallest Fish, and Last Fish.

