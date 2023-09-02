Gosnell football game resumes folloing power outage

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans and players all hyped for the Friday night football game in Gosnell were sitting quietly as they waited for the power to return.

It was reported at around 9 p.m. Friday evening that a transformer blew, leaving the city of Gosnell without power.

Due to this, the football game was on hold as crews worked to get the power back on.

Once the power returned, the game resumed, Gosnell winning 32 and Brookland 18.

