Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gosnell football game resumes folloing power outage

Fans and players all hyped for the Friday night football game in Gosnell were sitting quietly...
Fans and players all hyped for the Friday night football game in Gosnell were sitting quietly as they waited for the power to return.(Source: Gosnell School District)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans and players all hyped for the Friday night football game in Gosnell were sitting quietly as they waited for the power to return.

It was reported at around 9 p.m. Friday evening that a transformer blew, leaving the city of Gosnell without power.

Due to this, the football game was on hold as crews worked to get the power back on.

Once the power returned, the game resumed, Gosnell winning 32 and Brookland 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
This home on Rosewood in Trumann was were the dead body was found Wednesday night.
Police investigate decomposing body found inside condemned home
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County
Crews were called to the 200 block of Cole Drive just before around 7 p.m. for a working house...
Crews respond to Brookland house fire
crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
Football Friday Night (9/1/23)
Arkansas State football is in the spotlight Thursday on KAIT
Watch the 2023 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special
2023 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special
16-year-old Sadie Meyer and her parents were given the news on Aug. 24.
Community rallies support for student diagnosed with leukemia