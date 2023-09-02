Energy Alert
Heber Springs holds fourth Foodie Fest

The Foodie Fest will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Heber Springs.
The Foodie Fest will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Heber Springs.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Foodie Fest will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Heber Springs.

Get the family together and enjoy a time of good food and live music, including the Kathy Brown Band.

The event will have many food trucks and vendors to shop from.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m., and will take place on the courthouse lawn.

