Lawrence County town celebrates “Freedom in the Park”

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of Imboden celebrated “Freedom in the Park” on Saturday.

The celebration started as a welcome home for the 875th Battalion by Judy Henderson, whose son was enlisted. She decided to continue the celebration and celebrate others too.

“We do it because we’re free, we do it because of the veterans. We do it because of the people that died so that we could be here and freely do this,” she said.

There was music and food for those who attended.

This year featured music from the Scatter Creek Bank and Mike McLeod.

A cornhole tournament was also played as well as face painting for children.

Everything was free for those who attended.

The celebration also features a memorial called “Arkansas Fallen Hero Memorial”. It’s on display for two weeks.

“Every flag has a name and a picture of the soldier that lost his life… It’s pretty heartfelt whenever you see their face,” she said.

Henderson said she plans on continuing the celebration as long as she can.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.