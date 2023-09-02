Newport celebrates the life of Charles Balentine

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Charles Balentine on Saturday.

Balentine died on Aug. 2 in Texarkana. He was 60 years old.

The memorial fittingly took place on the hardwood floor of the Newport High School Field House… a stage where he shined over 40 years ago.

“He was a happy, loving, outgoing person,” said Brandon Shelley, his nephew.

Shelley said his uncle had a love for the court, but it didn’t stop there.

“He loved doing things for the community, things for the family, things for the sport of basketball, but most importantly he just loved to love people,” he said.

Several arrived to fill the black and orange seats of Newport High School Field House, surrounding his family with love.

“It’s a blessing, I love to feel the love from everyone else,” said Shelley.

His former coaches spoke at the memorial.

His daughter, Bree Balentine, also spoke.

Among the speakers was his Arkansas Razorback teammate Darrell Walker. He spoke of the hard work Balentine put in during his time as a Razorback from 1981 to 1985.

“He kept working and kept working and kept working and by the time his career was over he was a star and he hit the biggest, one of the biggest shots in Arkansas Razorback Basketball history,” he said.

That shot came against North Carolina, led by Michael Jordan.

Balentine scored the game-winner with four seconds to go against the number-one team in the country.

Walker said even though he didn’t speak much of the moment, he knew it was a moment his friend was proud of.

Walker said his teammate will continue to inspire generations.

“These kids know that they can come from Newport, a little small town, and be successful on and off the court, and he’s left a strong legacy, he really has.”

And his family hopes so too.

“Go after your dreams, go after what you want to do in life, and make sure that you do it to the best of your abilities and always keep God first.”

Read Charles Balentines’s obituary here.

