St. Bernards to host annual Butterfly Release celebration

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Advocates will be hosting its annual Butterfly Release celebration and remembrance event.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2nd, to honor and remember regional residents affected by hospice care.

It will take place in the St. Bernards Imaging Center parking lot, adjacent to the Hospice House.

The program will support the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.

Participants are encouraged to purchase the butterflies, either in groups or individually, before the release ceremony.

All proceeds from the butterfly purchases will benefit the Hospice House.

Individual butterflies can be purchased for $15, 10 butterflies for $135, and the Friend of Hospice option for $500.

The purchase deadline is Monday, Sept. 4.

The St. Bernards Imaging Center is located at 1144 East Matthews Avenue in Jonesboro.

For more information or to make a butterfly purchase, visit stbernards.info/foundation or call 870-207-2500.

