Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Experts say a deer at a Wisconsin shooting preserve is infected with chronic wasting disease

Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal neurological disease in deer, elk and moose.
Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal neurological disease in deer, elk and moose.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Scientists have confirmed that a captive deer at a northwestern Wisconsin shooting preserve has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

State agriculture officials announced Thursday that the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the 3-year-old doe at Thundeer Trophy Whitetails in Birchwood was infected, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Records show the doe was transferred from Rodenkirch Whitetails and Genetics, a deer farm in Beaver Dam, to the preserve on Oct. 4. The disease hadn’t been found at either facility at the time of the transfer, although a doe at the Rodenkirch farm tested positive in March. As a result, the doe at Thundeer Trophy Whitetails was culled from that facility’s herd. The preserve has about 300 deer spread across 150 acres.

Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal neurological disease in deer, elk and moose. It’s been found in 31 states, four Canadian provinces and several foreign countries, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Center. It was first detected in Wisconsin in 2002.

Deer can be tested for chronic wasting disease only after they’re dead. State agriculture officials didn’t say when the doe at Thundeer Trophy Whitetails was killed.

Wisconsin has about 300 deer farms or shooting preserves, according to state records. Forty-one have seen animals infected with chronic wasting disease since 2001. The disease has forced 22 facilities to depopulate.

Eight deer farms and 12 shooting preserves with the disease are still operating, according to state records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
This home on Rosewood in Trumann was were the dead body was found Wednesday night.
Police identify body found inside condemned Trumann home
Fans and players all hyped for the Friday night football game in Gosnell were sitting quietly...
Gosnell football game resumes following power outage
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 2 Scores from Sept. 1, plus Video Replays »

Latest News

Newport celebrates the life of Charles Balentine
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (9/1/23)
Football Friday Night (9/1/23): Player of the Week, Yarnell's Sweetest Play nominees
The city of Newport gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Charles Balentine on Saturday.
Newport celebrates the life of Charles Balentine