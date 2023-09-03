Family of man found in condemned home speaks out

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the result of a systemic failure.

Christian Miller was found in a condemned home in Trumann on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Trumann Police Chief Jon Redman said the body was in the home for an undetermined amount of time. The cause of death has not been determined. His body was sent to the state crime lab to determine a cause of death.

Christian’s father, Christopher Miller, said he hadn’t heard from his son in a couple of days. He then was told about the body found in Trumann.

“We’re broken, we feel like we failed, not only did the system fail, but we also failed,” he said.

Miller said Christian struggled with his mental health throughout his life and turned to drugs to cope with that. He said Christian suffered a childhood trauma that caused his mental health issues, and it worsened when his mother died earlier this year.

His family said they tried to get him help multiple times, but help was difficult to find.

“Instead of trying to get him some mental help and helping us get him somewhere, they put him in jail, but we searched. There are no outlets for mental health and if there are, they’re unaffordable,” he said.

Miller said he couldn’t find long-term help for his son. He believes a systemic change needs to happen to help those who struggle with mental health, and drug abuse, and for the people who are trying to help their loved ones but can’t afford it.

“Quit building prisons and start building places you can put these mentally ill people until you can get them straightened out, medicated, properly diagnosed, and give them a chance in life,” he said.

For Miller, the way to move forward is to make that change happen, so that another family who is struggling to help their loved one, doesn’t suffer the same fate.

“If we can get the help that they need because of Christian’s death and they open their eyes to see what’s going on, then it will all be worth it, Christian’s death will not be in vain,” he said.

Miller said the family plans to celebrate Christian’s life at Trumann’s Cedar Park on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.