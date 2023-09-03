Greene County Fair brings fun for Laboy Day Week

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on Monday, Sept. 4.

“We’ve got a new group in here; this will be their third year. Everything is going super, putting on a good show. We’re just having a lot of fun,” said Dennis Hammon, fair manager.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, workers were putting the last of the rides together. An inspection will be made before the rides open to the public.

Hammon said the people behind the scenes had been working very hard, long before the rides started to show up.

“This is an all-year project, getting things up and ready to put stuff together,” he said.

He said the fair is the oldest in the state of Arkansas, boasting a history of over 100 years, and it was still looking for new things to bring.

“We do have the new petting zoo around there, the exotic animals coming in this year, we’ve got some new rides out here this year, we got demolition derby two nights, rodeo,” he said.

Hammon said the fair will host an exotic petting zoo for the first time.

Some of the animals were already there on Sunday, two kangaroos, both less than two years old.

The fair will also include local vendors selling arts and crafts as well as special events and promotional nights throughout the week.

The fair will be open from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9.

