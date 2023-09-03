Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Greene County Fair brings fun for Laboy Day Week

The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on...
The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on Monday, Sept. 4.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on Monday, Sept. 4.

“We’ve got a new group in here; this will be their third year. Everything is going super, putting on a good show. We’re just having a lot of fun,” said Dennis Hammon, fair manager.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, workers were putting the last of the rides together. An inspection will be made before the rides open to the public.

Hammon said the people behind the scenes had been working very hard, long before the rides started to show up.

“This is an all-year project, getting things up and ready to put stuff together,” he said.

He said the fair is the oldest in the state of Arkansas, boasting a history of over 100 years, and it was still looking for new things to bring.

“We do have the new petting zoo around there, the exotic animals coming in this year, we’ve got some new rides out here this year, we got demolition derby two nights, rodeo,” he said.

Hammon said the fair will host an exotic petting zoo for the first time.

Some of the animals were already there on Sunday, two kangaroos, both less than two years old.

The fair will also include local vendors selling arts and crafts as well as special events and promotional nights throughout the week.

The fair will be open from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
This home on Rosewood in Trumann was were the dead body was found Wednesday night.
Police identify body found inside condemned Trumann home
Fans and players all hyped for the Friday night football game in Gosnell were sitting quietly...
Gosnell football game resumes following power outage
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 2 Scores from Sept. 1, plus Video Replays »

Latest News

The city of Newport gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Charles Balentine on Saturday.
Newport celebrates the life of Charles Balentine
Residents of Imboden celebrated “Freedom in the Park” on Saturday.
Lawrence County town celebrates “Freedom in the Park”
Crowley’s Ridge State Park held a fishing derby for young fishers on Saturday.
Fishing derby brings young competition
The Foodie Fest will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Heber Springs.
Heber Springs holds fourth Foodie Fest