Hansen scores first career goal as Red Wolf, Arkansas State wins Sunday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nicoline Hansen’s goal in the 85th broke a scoreless contest and lifted the Arkansas State soccer team to a 1-0 victory Sunday afternoon over Southeastern Louisiana at the A-State Soccer Park.

A-State (2-2-1) finished with a 15-10 shot advantage, with five of those shots on target. Olivia Luther tallied three saves for A-State while Lady Lion goalkeeper Olivia Griffin stopped four saves.

The Lady Lions (1-4-0) took a chance at a shot on goal less than three minutes into the match, but Luther was able to earn the stop. A-State had their own chance at striking first at the six-minute mark when Phoebe Harpole’s shot was blocked.

After a scoreless opening half, Hansen broke the deadlock and found the lower right corner for her first goal of the season, assisted by Emma Riley.

A-State plays its next three matches at home beginning Thursday against Oklahoma State. Kickoff against the Cowgirls is slated for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

