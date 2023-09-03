Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Juvenile dead after Ripley County crash

A five-year-old girl was killed in a crash over the weekend in Ripley County.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXLY, Mo. (KFVS) - One juvenile girl is dead after a vehicle accident in Ripley County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 5:05 p.m. on September 2.

The driver was going southbound on County Road N-2, five miles south of Oxly. The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

One of the occupants, a 5-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Chad Haywood at 5:45 p.m. She was transported by Haywood to the Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan.

The driver was not injured in the crash. The juvenile was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on...
Greene County Fair brings fun for Labor Day Week
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/1/23)
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones at Sun Belt Weekly Press Conference (9/4/23)
Fatal crash generic image
Randolph county man dies in a weekend car crash
The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
Arkansas State soccer beats Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 Sunday (ESPN+)
2023 FFN Game of the Week Reveal (Week 3): EPC at Walnut Ridge