5-year-old dies in car crash

OXLY, Mo. (KAIT) - One juvenile girl is dead after a vehicle accident in Ripley County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

The driver was going southbound on County Road N-2, five miles south of Oxly. The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.

One of the occupants, a 5-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Chad Haywood at 5:45 p.m. She was transported by Haywood to the Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan.

The driver was not injured in the crash. The juvenile was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.