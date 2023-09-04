Energy Alert
American flags on display throughout Jonesboro

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. flags will be on display in the city of Jonesboro throughout Labor Day.

According to a release from Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club, many businesses and offices in the Jonesboro area are displaying the American flag this Monday in recognition of Labor Day.

The flag display is a part of the longstanding service project provided by the JUHLC.

JUHLC provided both the flags and the brackets to the club members for a nominal charge of $40 a year.

Club members display their flags at least ten times yearly, including on national holidays and other special days.

