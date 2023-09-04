American flags on display throughout Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. flags will be on display in the city of Jonesboro throughout Labor Day.

According to a release from Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club, many businesses and offices in the Jonesboro area are displaying the American flag this Monday in recognition of Labor Day.

The flag display is a part of the longstanding service project provided by the JUHLC.

JUHLC provided both the flags and the brackets to the club members for a nominal charge of $40 a year.

Club members display their flags at least ten times yearly, including on national holidays and other special days.

