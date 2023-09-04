Butch Jones talks team unity, health and injuries at Sun Belt weekly press conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones gave updates on Monday’s Sun Belt Coaches Weekly Press Conference following the Red Wolves’ 73-0 season-opening loss at #19 Oklahoma.

“Well they responded very well and again, they’re a good group of kids,” Jones said when asked by RedWolfReport’s Luke Matheson about how the team responded. “They’re very prideful, they understand and there were great illustrations... you have to learn from it and move forward.”

Jones mentioned Saturday he’d watch the film and see who competed and who didn’t. I asked him who he thought competed.

“There were times where everybody competed, but again the standard is to do it for 60 minutes,” Jones said. “We did it in spurts, there wasn’t anybody that did it on a consistent basis. I thought Tennel Bryant, even though he turned the football over, true freshman out of Cincinnati Moeller, I thought he looked like he belonged on the field. I think he’s going to add another element to us offensively in moving forward.”

“The biggest thing is consistency in performance, didn’t see it play in and play out,” Jones added. “You saw little spurts that we can build upon...”

Arkansas State will host Memphis Saturday in the Red Wolves’ home opener. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

