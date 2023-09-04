Energy Alert
Labor Day fun in the sun

People of all ages came together in Rector to celebrate Labor Day.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people gathered in a small town to celebrate the holiday with carnival rides, barbeque, and political speeches.

The city of Rector held its annual Labor Day parade and picnic a the city park on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Several state and local officials joined in on the celebrations including Arkansas State Representative Jeremy Wooldridge, Circuit Judge Candidate Doug Brimhall, Senator Blake Johnson, Congressman Rick Crawford, Clay Co. Judge Mike Patterson, Clay Co. Sheriff Ronnie Cole, and Mayor of Rector Shawn Brandon.

Rep. Wooldridge said attending the picnic was a great opportunity to hear the voters’ opinions on what’s happening at the state level.

“We’ve had a wonderful legislative session,” he said. “We did some education reform, prison reform, and we are looking at potentially doing some tax relief in the near future.”

Brimhall said it was especially nice meeting people from a community other than his own.

“Being from Jonesboro, we don’t have these social family events like these smaller towns do,” he said.

The picnic featured carnival rides, pageants, live music performances, and several food stands, and the barbeque was a crowd favorite.

“We sell chicken plates, shack taters, corn on the cob, just a little bit of everything,” said Cook Kerry Clayton.

“I’m going to get BBQ,” Sheriff Cole said.

“I’ll definitely be having the barbeque,” said Mayor Brandon.

For more information, click here.

