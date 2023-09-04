Energy Alert
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

