Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Randolph county man dies in a weekend car crash

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and overturning in a ditch around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, September 3.

According to Arkansas State Police, Glen Cook of Biggers was driving South on Biggers Reyno Rd. when his car traveled off the left side of the road.

He overcorrected and the car then went off the right side of the road into a ditch.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/1/23)
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on...
Greene County Fair brings fun for Labor Day Week

Latest News

Fatal Crash generic image
5-year-old dies in car crash
The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
Arkansas State soccer beats Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 Sunday (ESPN+)
2023 FFN Game of the Week Reveal (Week 3): EPC at Walnut Ridge