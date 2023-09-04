Randolph county man dies in a weekend car crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and overturning in a ditch around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, September 3.

According to Arkansas State Police, Glen Cook of Biggers was driving South on Biggers Reyno Rd. when his car traveled off the left side of the road.

He overcorrected and the car then went off the right side of the road into a ditch.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.