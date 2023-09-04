Energy Alert
What we’re working on this morning.

The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

Showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the evening. We are not expecting anything in the way of widespread severe weather, but small hail and gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms.

It does not look like a complete washout, but having a backup plan never hurts. Rain chances linger throughout the week as the upper-level system stays in place. Temperatures hang around in the upper 80s and low 90s until Friday, when we will see temperatures fall back into the low to mid 80s for the weekend. On a plus note, I am not seeing much guidance suggesting a return of extreme heat anytime soon.

News Headlines

A family wants the state to address mental health after a man is found dead in an abandoned house.

Changes to deer hunting in Missouri.

Fair week begins in Greene County.

Macey Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8

