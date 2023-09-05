Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State names College of Sciences and Mathematics dean

Dr. Jennifer Bouldin, a native of Greene County, becomes the permanent dean of Arkansas State...
Dr. Jennifer Bouldin, a native of Greene County, becomes the permanent dean of Arkansas State University's College of Sciences and Mathematics effective immediately.(Arkansas State University)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Dr. Jennifer Bouldin becomes the permanent dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics effective immediately, Arkansas State University Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Calvin White Jr. announced Tuesday.

Bouldin has been serving as the interim dean for one of the university’s largest colleges since Sept. 1, 2022.

“Dr. Bouldin has been an outstanding leader for the College of Sciences and Mathematics over the past year, and among our deans has been a great colleague to work with,” White said.  “In addition to leading her own college, Dean Bouldin has been instrumental in our collaborative effort to launch the A-State College of Veterinary Medicine.”

Along with A-State’s dean of agriculture, Dr. Mickey LaTour, and the university’s founding dean for veterinary medicine, Dr. Glen Hoffsis, Bouldin has worked to create the inaugural curriculum and identify areas of campus that could host initial courses for the CVM project.

A native of Greene County, Bouldin joined A-State in 2002 as a member of the staff at the Ecotoxicology Research Facility and was named the director of the “Eco-Tox” unit four years later.  Named associate professor in 2012 and then full professor in 2016, Bouldin was named the associate dean of the college in 2021.

“I’m honored to be selected by Chancellor Shields and Provost White as the permanent dean,” Bouldin said.  “With the CVM program moving full speed ahead, the opportunities for new collaborative research and teaching will build bridges among the CVM, College of Sciences and Mathematics, and College of Agriculture. I’m looking forward to working more with our own vet program as well as closer ties with our on-campus NYIT medical school.”

When the university completes the launch of its veterinary college, A-State will become the only campus in Arkansas that is home to a medical college, vet college, major biological research facility, and a robust graduate program.  Combined with an international campus, A-State’s unique profile provides advantages for students and faculty.

“As someone who grew up in Northeast Arkansas, what we can offer right here in Jonesboro for our students and the professional collaboration and research opportunities for our faculty, there is no place I’d rather be,” Bouldin said.

A specialist in the area of aquatic toxicology and the use of laboratory test organisms to predict the effects of agricultural runoff to downstream ecosystems, Bouldin’s research is of particular interest across the region as it relates to the mitigation of agricultural runoff within receiving structures, specifically vegetated ditches and constructed wetlands.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
A Biggers man died Sunday afternoon when the car he was riding in ran off the road and...
Randolph County man killed in rollover crash
A Tuesday morning crash brought traffic to a standstill on a Craighead County highway.
2-vehicle crash stalls morning commute
The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on...
Greene County Fair brings fun for Labor Day Week

Latest News

Dive team members are searching the Black River in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman.
Search underway for missing woman in Black River in Poplar Bluff
Assistant Principal Mark Griffin greeted students Tuesday morning as they were dropped off at...
Students return to campus 158 days after deadly tornado
Veterans living in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri will have several opportunities to...
Free flu shot clinics offered for veterans
Governor Dylan Faulkner, 30, is being held on a $2 million cash-only bond following his arrest...
Suspect accused of taking officer’s taser, using it during arrest