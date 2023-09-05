Arkansas gas prices trickle down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas fell slightly in the days ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

GasBuddy.com reported on Monday that prices dropped 3.2 cents a gallon to an average of $3.35.

That’s 13.4 cents less than motorists paid last month but 13.1 cents more than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Arkansas had gas priced at $2.89/gallon while the most expensive was going for $4.19/gallon. That’s a difference of $1.30.

The national average fell 1.2 cents last week to $3.77.

“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He noted that Hurricane Idalia “steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure,” which caused it to have little effect on prices.

“However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September,” he said.

