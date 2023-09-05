Arkansas State fans rally behind football team with impromptu tailgate

Energy Alert
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Arkansas State fans gathered near Centennial Bank Stadium Monday afternoon, showing support for the Red Wolves football team following Saturday’s 73-0 loss at No. 19 Oklahoma.

Around 50 people in total showed up, showing their support for the team. It all started with a Tweet from A-State alum Davy Carter.

“At the end of the day we just wanted to come out and show the team and the players and the coaches that they’ve got a whole bunch of support in northeast Arkansas and Jonesboro,” Carter said. “Whatever happened on Saturday, we’ve got a long season to go and we are 100 percent behind these guys and 100 percent behind Coach Jones and his staff.”

The gathering was a combination of fans and A-State administration. Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton, Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields, and head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson were among some of the notable names at the event.

When the Red Wolves took the field at the indoor facility, the entire team ran over to greet the group, thanking them for showing up.

Arkansas State will host Memphis for the team’s home-opener Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. It will be the 61st all-time meeting between the teams as A-State looks to snap a four-game losing skid against the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

