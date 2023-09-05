Energy Alert
E. Coli outbreak impacting University of Arkansas ‘past its peak’, according to ADH

The Arkansas Department of Health says the E. Coli outbreak in Northwest Arkansas, including at the University of Arkansas, is "past its peak."
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNOE) - The Arkansas Department of Health says the E. Coli outbreak in Northwest Arkansas, including at the University of Arkansas, is “past its peak.”

ADH says the outbreak started about two weeks ago. 42 people were identified in the outbreak, 37 of which are probable cases and 5 of them have been confirmed as positive cases.

Four people were hospitalized. Two of the four have been discharged from the hospital.

