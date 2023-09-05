Energy Alert
Free flu shot clinics offered for veterans

Veterans living in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri will have several opportunities to get no-cost influenza vaccinations during September and October.(Flickr: Navy Medicine)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will offer veterans several opportunities to get no-cost influenza vaccinations during September and October.

A drive-thru clinic will be held at the main campus in Poplar Bluff from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25-29 and again Oct. 2-6, according to VA Health Promotion/Disease Prevention Program Manager Ashley Aubuchon.

“Getting your flu shot will be quick, easy, and almost painless this year with our plans for the drive-thru clinic,” said Aubuchon. “You can now get a flu shot while you’re out running errands.”

Flu shot clinics also are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at John J. Pershing’s community-based outpatient clinics, including:

  • Oct. 4 in West Plains
  • Oct. 6 in Farmington
  • Oct. 11 in Pocahontas
  • Oct. 13 in Sikeston
  • Oct. 18 in Paragould

Veterans should bring their VA health care identification card to the clinics, Aubuchon said.

Those who wish to receive updated COVID-19 or other vaccinations on the same day as their flu shot may do so. 

“Those who do want their COVID vaccine or booster on the same day, we ask that they get their flu shot first, then go to their primary care provider for the COVID vaccine,” Aubuchon said.

Additionally, veterans who cannot attend one of the scheduled flu shot clinics can get vaccinated at their next primary care provider visit, or they may receive it at no cost from a community provider by showing their ID card. VA-approved, in-network providers can be found online at www.va.gov/find-locations.

Veterans who get vaccinated outside VA are asked to notify their primary care provider so it can be documented in their record, Aubuchon noted.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

