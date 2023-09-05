Greene County Fair opens

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Green County Fair is now open along with all of its family entertainment.

The fair opened its doors on Monday, and the manager said they had been working hard to get everything ready.

People going to the fair can ride the rides, visit the petting zoo, shop at the local vendors, and have fun with all the other special events going on during the week.

The fair will be open until Saturday, Sept. 9.

