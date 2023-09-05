Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Greene County Fair opens

The Green County Fair is now open along with all of its family entertainment.
The Green County Fair is now open along with all of its family entertainment.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Green County Fair is now open along with all of its family entertainment.

The fair opened its doors on Monday, and the manager said they had been working hard to get everything ready.

People going to the fair can ride the rides, visit the petting zoo, shop at the local vendors, and have fun with all the other special events going on during the week.

The fair will be open until Saturday, Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on...
Greene County Fair brings fun for Labor Day Week
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges

Latest News

People of all ages came together in Rector to celebrate Labor Day.
Labor Day fun in the sun
U.S. flags will be on display in the city of Jonesboro throughout Labor Day.
American flags on display throughout Jonesboro
The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on...
Greene County Fair brings fun for Labor Day Week
The city of Newport gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Charles Balentine on Saturday.
Newport celebrates the life of Charles Balentine