Jonesboro Youth Center opens its doors

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County business held a ribbon cutting, giving kids a new place for fun.

The newly renovated Jonesboro Youth Center, formerly known as the YMCA building, now has a turf field, a basketball court, and lots of storage for the parks department.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said this will give opportunities to children that they have never had before.

“Just having a location like this in a part of town that really needed a community center and giving them this space is so important,” Kapalas said.

The court and field can be rented and open for free play.

As Kapalas said, this is the first indoor turf facility the city has installed.

