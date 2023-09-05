Energy Alert
Lawsuit filed against Stoddard Co. sheriff, records keeper after dog shot

Dog owners file lawsuit to obtain deputy's body cam video.
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A lawsuit was filed against Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner and his records keeper.

The law firm representing a southeast Missouri family is seeking the body camera video that reportedly shows a deputy shooting the family’s dog to death.

Attorneys claim the sheriff’s department won’t give them the footage.

We reached out to the sheriff on Tuesday. He said he is aware of the lawsuit and turned over the Sunshine Law request for the body camera footage from the family’s attorney to the county’s insurance attorneys for review. He said he is awaiting advice on that.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Hefner said he has not heard back yet on the request for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the case.

The family claims the deputy shot their dog, Parker, in late August after the dog ran off and showed up at someone else’s home.

Sheriff Hefner fired the deputy and suspended the corporal he said gave the order to shoot the dog.

