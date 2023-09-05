Library hosting several teen events in September

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., has several free events for teens planned during the month of September.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4 to 5 p.m. Is your bag or jacket looking a little plain? Stop by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to make your own custom felt pin-on patches and recycled paper buttons. All teens are welcome, and supplies will be provided.

Friday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Friday Night Magic provides an opportunity for teenagers to engage in trading card gaming.

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 to 9 p.m. Random Fandom Friday offers teens the chance to partake in crafting, enjoying snacks, and watching an action-packed superhero movie.

For more information about the library, visit its website or Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.

