Library hosting several teen events in September

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., has several free events for...
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., has several free events for teens planned during the month of September.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., has several free events for teens planned during the month of September.

  • Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4 to 5 p.m. Is your bag or jacket looking a little plain? Stop by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to make your own custom felt pin-on patches and recycled paper buttons. All teens are welcome, and supplies will be provided.
  • Friday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Friday Night Magic provides an opportunity for teenagers to engage in trading card gaming.
  • Friday, Sept. 15, 7 to 9 p.m. Random Fandom Friday offers teens the chance to partake in crafting, enjoying snacks, and watching an action-packed superhero movie.

For more information about the library, visit its website or Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.

