Lyon football wins first game as member of NCAA Division III

By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We had history Saturday night in Batesville. Lyon football knocked off Grinnell 18-12 in the school’s first game as a NCAA Division III member.

Former Manila Lion Brady Miller accounted for both Scot scores, tossing for 201 yards and a passing touchdown, linking with Batesville alum Karson Douglas for 34 yards.

Lyon is back at Pioneer Stadium Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. The Scots will take on Belhaven.

