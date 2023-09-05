Energy Alert
Motorcyclist killed in collision

A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on U.S. Highway 167 at Pfeiffer Road in rural Independence County.

According to the fatal crash report, 63-year-old Michael Owens made a left turn from Pfeiffer Road onto U.S. Highway 167, heading southbound.

ASP said Owens’ 2000 Yamaha crossed all lanes of traffic and drove into the path of a southbound 2020 Dodge Charger driven by 36-year-old Brandon Trewyn of Newport.

Trewyn reportedly drove off the right side of the road “in an attempt to miss” the Yamaha, but the front of his car made contact with the motorcycle.

Owens died of his injuries.

Trewyn was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville for treatment of unspecified injuries.

According to the report, the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

