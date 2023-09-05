Mountain Home wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/1/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 1st, 2023.

3,443 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Mountain Home (1,440) beat Paragould (837) by 603 votes, Nettleton was 3rd, Hoxie 4th. Cade Yates wore #15 to pay homage to Ryan Mallett, he goes up top, Jett Hannaford makes the one handed grab for the touchdown. The Bombers beat rival Harrison for the first time in 11 years, 44 - 31 the final.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream and donate to the Mountain Home booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

