Movie theatre seeks private club permit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Having a drink at the movie theatre may be coming soon for Malco Movie Theatre off Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

There are mixed feelings, though, as locals like Rafe Duckworth say they do not know if a movie theatre needs that.

“Bottom line is the treater is a family place shouldn’t be any liquor there,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth said he does not see the need to serve alcohol in a theatre at all especially since Craighead County is a dry county

“Well, there are all sorts of restaurants around here that have their liquor license, so why now a movie theatre,” Duckworth said.

He said he always takes his granddaughter and does not want to have her dealing with people who have had one too many.

“I take her all the time, and I would love to take my grandson too, and I don’t want them witnessing anything vulgar,” Duckworth said.

This is not an idea that is out of the ordinary, as Malco theatres in both Memphis and Fayetteville serve alcohol.

Kyle Carpenter recently moved to Jonesboro and said he could see why some people would like it, but it is not for him.

“I have a tough time staying awake during the movie as it is, so I don’t know if a beer would help me stay awake,” Carpenter said.

If the measure goes through the city council, then it would go to the Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement for approval.

Back in 2019, the ABC originally denied a request for the other Malco theatre on Parker Road to serve alcohol, but eventually came around.

