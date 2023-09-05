Energy Alert
Multiple agencies searching for suspect in Greene County

Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect in the Evening Star community.
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect in the Evening Star community.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect in the Evening Star community.

According to Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder, the suspect fled from Randolph County authorities early Tuesday afternoon.

Snyder said the suspect is believed to be armed and confined to a cornfield.

The search is happening on Highway 34 and County Road 240 near Evening Star.

Deputies from Greene and Randolph Counties along with Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Corrections K9 Unit from Calico Rock are involved in the search.

A helicopter is also being used to assist with the search.

Snyder is asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.

