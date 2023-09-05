Energy Alert
NEA in AAA: Gavin Stone, Grant Black have solid outings over the weekend

By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Two NEA natives were on the bump over the weekend in Triple-A.

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone tossed 6 innings in Oklahoma City Sunday. It was his first game back in AAA after earning his first MLB win last week.

Dodger big leaguer Walker Buehler got the start in his first game in over 400 days.

Stone entered in relief, retiring 18 of his 20 batters faced. He only allowed one hit and struck out seven over six innings of work.

Over in Memphis, Newport native Grant Black got the ball late for the Redbirds Saturday night. He got the final out in the seventh inning, then worked a perfect eighth, recording one strikeout.

Black got the hold as Memphis beat Gwinnett 2-0.

