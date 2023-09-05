NEA in AAA: Gavin Stone, Grant Black have solid outings over the weekend

Two NEA natives were on the bump over the weekend in Triple-A.

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone tossed 6 innings in Oklahoma City Sunday. It was his first game back in AAA after earning his first MLB win last week.

Dodger big leaguer Walker Buehler got the start in his first game in over 400 days.

Stone entered in relief, retiring 18 of his 20 batters faced. He only allowed one hit and struck out seven over six innings of work.

“He makes me more competitive … and just gives me more energy."



Pitching after a perfect Walker Buehler on Sunday, #Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone was almost unhittable too: https://t.co/En0jsan08V pic.twitter.com/NrgkotD0W5 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 4, 2023

Over in Memphis, Newport native Grant Black got the ball late for the Redbirds Saturday night. He got the final out in the seventh inning, then worked a perfect eighth, recording one strikeout.

Black got the hold as Memphis beat Gwinnett 2-0.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.