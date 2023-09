MANILA, The Philippines (KAIT) - Two Natural State natives filled up the box score Tuesday as USA advanced to the FIBA World Cup semifinals.

Austin Reaves had 12 points, 4 rebounds, & 3 assists. Bobby Portis added 7 points and 7 rebounds as USA beat Italy 100-63.

They’ll face Germany or Latvia in the semifinals on Friday.

