Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it will extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year.

The announcement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, comes as the kingdom has been unilaterally cutting its output to try and boost sluggish crude oil prices.

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the Saudi Press Agency report said, citing an unnamed Energy Ministry official.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday at $90 a barrel immediately after the announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man found dead in Trumann is speaking out, saying the death of their son is the...
Family of man found in condemned home speaks out
A Biggers man died Sunday afternoon when the car he was riding in ran off the road and...
Randolph County man killed in rollover crash
The final touches are being put at the Greene County Fairgrounds before the fair opens on...
Greene County Fair brings fun for Labor Day Week
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
The U.S. Capitol is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Prosecutors in all 50 states urge Congress to strengthen tools to fight AI child sexual abuse images
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas fell slightly in the days ahead of...
Arkansas gas prices trickle down
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas AG Ken Paxton arrives for start of impeachment trial on charges of corruption and bribery
A Biggers man died Sunday afternoon when the car he was riding in ran off the road and...
Randolph County man killed in rollover crash