Students return to campus 158 days after deadly tornado

Assistant Principal Mark Griffin greeted students Tuesday morning as they were dropped off at the temporary high school.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Five months after the deadly March 31 tornado destroyed their high school, Wynne students are finally back on campus.

Students reported to class on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the new temporary site.

Assistant Principal Mark Griffin greeted students as they were dropped off. He said the plan for this first day together will ensure both students and staff know where everything is.

“They’ll be taking a tour of the campus,” he said. “They can find out where all their classes are, where the cafeteria, auditorium, gym, the main things are.”

Griffin said he is more than thrilled to have all the students back together on a safe campus.

“These structures are great. It’s not a trailer like you would think of,” he said. “It’s a modular building.”

Students will report to the new campus for the next three years as construction on the high school continues.

To learn more about the temporary site, click here.

