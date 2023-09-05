Suspect accused of taking officer’s taser, using it during arrest

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Paragould man accused of stalking a child online grabbed an officer’s taser and used it on them during his arrest.

Governor Dylan Faulkner, 30, is being held on a $2 million cash-only bond following his arrest on suspicion of internet stalking of a child, possession or use of child sexual abuse material, disarming an officer, second-degree battery, resisting arrest, and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to court documents, a child reported that Faulkner attempted to meet up with them “for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, sexually explicit conduct, and/or deviate sexual activity.”

During their online conversations, according to the affidavit, Faulkner sent the victim sexually explicit photos.

On Friday, Sept. 1, officers went to Faulkner’s home to arrest him.

“During the arrest, the defendant swiftly moved to the corner of his bedroom and slipped the handcuffs under his legs and in front of him in a suspected attempt to grab a loaded handgun that was nearby on a nightstand,” the affidavit stated.

Officers removed Faulkner from the bedroom but said he “actively resisted” until one officer unholstered a Taser, and Faulkner “began to comply.”

As police put him into the rear of a patrol car, the affidavit stated that Faulkner “unholstered the officer’s taser.”

The officers then took him to the ground, where he reportedly began kicking them.

“The defendant then fired the Taser two times in close proximity of bother officers’ face/head and the patrol vehicle,” the affidavit stated. “The officer was able to regain control of the Taser and deployed the Taser by holding it directly against the defendant’s body (drive stun), and he again began to comply.”

The court documents noted that both officers suffered multiple scrapes, bruises, and cuts to their arms, hands, and knees.

After reviewing the court documents, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Faulkner and set his bond at $2 million cash only.

The judge also ordered Faulkner to have no contact with the victim.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the initial charges and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge certain details of the case.

