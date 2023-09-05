Traffic Alert: 2-vehicle crash stalls morning commute
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday morning crash brought traffic to a standstill on a Craighead County highway.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 5 on State Highway 351 near the Macedonia Road intersection, 2.2 miles north of U.S. Highway 49.
The two-vehicle crash is affecting all northbound lanes of traffic, according to ArDOT.
Motorists are urged to use caution and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
